Frank Sinatra Tribute, ‘My Way’ will be the first live musical at Corn Stock Theatre since pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Singers, dancers, and actors auditioned Sunday for the first live musical since the pandemic at the Corn Stock Theatre.

They are competing to star as a hit singer from the 1950s, Frank Sinatra.

The Corn Stock Theatre is hosting the musical tribute to Sinatra, “My Way” in July. It is the theatre’s first show in more than a year.

Like most, leaders said they had to move their productions online last year. Director Peggy Breaux-Hupp said the whole team is excited to be at it again, and she said they chose Sinatra because they wanted to take people back in time.

“The music is familiar, it’s timeless, it’s a really good show to start with because people know the songs ‘My Funny Valentine’, ‘Where or When Chicago’, ‘New York, New York’, ‘I did it my way,” said Breaux-Hupp

Those looking for more information on tickets and dates can visit their website.