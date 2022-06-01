PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An elementary school in Peoria is celebrating 100 years of education.

Franklin Primary School celebrated the occasion with an awards ceremony. Principal Emily Mastin honored the history of the school and graduating fourth graders. Students wore red T-shirts to show off their Franklin Falcon pride.

Mastin said Franklin Primary School is much more than an old building.

“Our building, it does not just house our classrooms. It really is what sets the tone for our students’ future and their education…It’s not just the age of our building and how beautiful it is, but it’s also the people that fill our building. We view ourselves as a family,” she said.

Following the awards ceremony, students went outside and formed a red “100” with their bodies for an all-school photo to commemorate the occasion. Students then went on a Peace Walk throughout the neighborhood.