PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food.

Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card.

The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but mostly wet food.

Locally, anyone who wants to help can drop off donations to the shelter. It’s located at 3809 Sterling Ave. Suite 107., Peoria, IL. 61615.

PFS also has online wishlists at the following retailers:

Shelter leaders said you can buy online and the items will ship directly to the nonprofit.

“We love these cats,” said Sarah Kammerer. “It’s nice to know people love our shelter too. When you put out a plea…you don’t know how people will respond and you hope that someone will see it and they’ll bring a bag or two. People have just come out of nowhere and it’s been overwhelming.”

Along with regular adoptions, PFS Shelter is a local nonprofit that specializes in pairing senior pets with area seniors.

Read the shelter’s full Facebook post below:

Looking to adopt a feline friend? Fill out an online application or sign up to volunteer.