Freddy’s looking to secure East Peoria location

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Frozen custard and steakburgers galore!

Freddy’s is looking to secure a new restaurant location in East Peoria. Freddy’s Spokesperson Kim Huynh said they do not have a formal development timeline to share quite yet.

“We are always looking for additional locations to grow our concept, and the family-friendly atmosphere in Peoria makes the area a great next stop for Freddy’s,” Huynh said.

The franchise currently has 17 restaurants in Illinois, including locations in Champaign and Springfield.

