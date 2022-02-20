PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, the Peoria Riverfront Museum was home to Engineering Day 2022, offering free admission and robots.

Caterpillar, along with other Central Illinois organizations, sponsored the event, letting all visitors in free. The museum lobby was transformed into an exhibition of science and fun.

“We live in an engineering town, we’ve got Caterpillar here in Peoria, so there’s lots of engineers around who can show people how much fun it is and how engaging it is as a job,” said Nick Rae, Senior Planetarium Educator and event organizer with the museum.

Joshua Malovolti is a member is River City Labs, a self-identified “makerspace” where members can utilize tools, machines, and resources. He said it is very rewarding to show young children what their futures could hold.

“It’s awesome to introduce them to some of this stuff early,” he said. ““It’s really important to catch kids young, to show them that there’s things they can do that are fun, exciting, that not only can they do for fun, but maybe someday they can turn into careers. And it shows them opportunities that maybe, without this event, they never would have been able to see.”

And local students had an opportunity to represent their schools’ robotics teams, like Adam Maoued.

“I think engineering is a needed and important field because of how much it encompasses,” he said. “It’s not just building things with mechanics, there’s chemical engineering, software engineering, electrical engineering, etc.”

Emma Racke with the Knoxville High School “Binary Bullets” said she wants to be an aeronautical engineer when she grows up.

“I’m really excited to get into engineering and I’m really hoping that little kids are going to get really excited to get into engineering too,” she said.

And Thomas Bashusen with East Peoria Community High School said he’s been interested in engineering since he was younger.

“There’s always something interesting to do,” he said. “Whether it’s building bridges, designing airplanes, doesn’t matter.”