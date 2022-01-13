Free admission for McLean County Museum on MLK Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission to all visitors Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In an effort to be more affordable, the museum already offers free admission every Tuesday. The mission of the museum staff, according to a press release, is to, “contribute to the cultural and educational fabric of the community.”

Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community relations, said students and children 12 and younger automatically have free admission to the museum.

“The free admission days remove barriers for adults, with families in mind. As a school holiday, we wanted to also encourage parents to come out with their kids and reflect,” Woodard said.