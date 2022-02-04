Free at-home COVID tests provided by federal government being delivered

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – At-home COVID tests from the federal government are beginning to end up in mailboxes. A local pharmacist said tests are a helpful tool in the fight against COVID-19.

In January, the government launched a website providing four at-home COVID tests per household for free.

Michael Blessman, pharmacist in charge at Alwan Pharmacy, said the tests are useful if you’ve been exposed to COVID, are showing symptoms, or expect to be in a larger group. He said the tests can provide results in just minutes.

Blessman added that testing at home can also prevent the further spread of the virus.

“Allows you to stay at home, stay quarantined if it were to be positive, not have to go outside, and maybe make a stop and potentially infect others just by doing one simple stop,” Blessman said.

He also said at-home rapid tests are mostly accurate, especially for positive results, but said there may be times when further testing is needed.

“If you’re to do a rapid one and you’re positive, you are positive. If you take it and you’re negative but you still have symptoms I’d highly recommend doing the PCR. It may take a little longer but you will definitely get a definitive answer that way,” Blessman said.

Blessman also said at-home tests have been a popular item for customers at Alwan Pharmacy.