PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is helping teachers enrich their classrooms with free books.

Teachers are invited to bring a bag to Goodwill, or buy a reusable one for 99 cents, to fill with books for the new school year. They will get the books for free after presenting an ID.

Susan Walker, director of retail and operations at Goodwill of Central Illinois, said they have given away 11,000 books since Aug. 14 throughout the region as a way to illustrate their partnerships and collaborations with schools.

“It’s back to school season…So we thought it would be a great way to bring some traffic in there and really celebrate some of the teachers and educational clients that we serve. We have an abundance of books and it’s a simple process,” said

Walker said there is no limit on the number of free books. In fact, teachers are encouraged to come back and fill more bags with free books as they desire.

The promotion ends on Sept. 15. Walker said they are tracking books by location to see which are doing better as a guide into future promotions.