Free bulk waste collection to take place in Bloomington this month

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Public Works crews will collect bulk waste in July to clean up from recent flooding.

The collection will take place from July 6-19 at no additional cost to Solid Waste Program users. Bulk waste must be placed in a separate pile at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection date.

A tentative map has been released. Updates will be posted on the City of Bloomington website.

Users may also bring waste to the Citizen Convenience Center on South East Street. The facility is open from 7 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well as from 11 a.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The facility is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The regular waste collection schedule and $25-per-bucket fee will resume after the special collection has ended.