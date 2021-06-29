Free car seat check in East Peoria on July 7

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 95% of car seats are installed incorrectly. The East Peoria Fire Department wants to help.

The East Peoria Fire Department will host a free car seat check on Wednesday, July 7. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the department’s central station on West Washington Street.

At the event, trained child safety professionals will educate parents and caregivers on proper installation techniques and best practices.

Those attending the event are asked to wear masks and “bring only the necessary people to the car seat check.”