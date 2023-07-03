EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department’s free car seat check event will occur from 1 to 4 p.m. July 5 at the fire department’s Central Station.

The event gives parents and child caregivers the opportunity to make sure car seats are properly installed in vehicles. Central Fire Station is located at 201 W. Washington St.

Nationally trained child passenger safety technicians will be available to educate caregivers on the proper installation of child restraints and best practice guidelines.

According to Safe Kids, a national organization promoting car seat safety, 95 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.

For more information, call the Children’s Hospital of Illinois at (877) 277-654.