Free COVID-19 testing available at Ferrero in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Free COVID testing is available today at the Ferrero USA facility.

The factory, located at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington, is providing drive-up testing for Ferrero employees and the public.

The tests are free, available to all ages and to those with or without symptoms. The site can accommodate 300 tests for the public, a press release states.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.