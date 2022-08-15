PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.

98% of student families in the pleasant valley district fall on or below the poverty line.

Superintendent Tracy Frock said with inflation being as high as it is, it’s nice to give back.

“Our students, 98% of them live at or below the poverty level so we know prices are high for everything right now so being able to offer them very gently used items makes everybody feel good, kids get new clothes new shoes to wear to school and it doesn’t put a strain on parents,” said Frock.

Even though the Free For All store is closed the extra items will be handed out throughout the year to anyone who needs them.