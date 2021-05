PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Food boxes will be given out to area families at the Pekin Lighthouse Church of God Tuesday.

The church, located at 1010 El Camino Dr., will distribute one box per family for curbside pickup. There are no eligibility requirements and boxes will be handed out from 12-2 p.m. or until they run out.

The boxes are provided by the Peoria Area Food Bank and the event is also sponsored by Food Pantry Network-HOI.