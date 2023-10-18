PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many gathered on Main and University Streets at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a Free Palestine Rally.

At the intersection near Bradley University, the gathered crowd voiced their concerns with signs and chants to bring awareness to the causalities in Palestine and questioned the U.S. supporting Israel in the conflict.

The event’s organizer, Adam Kattom, is a local high school student. He said he wanted people to know their support for Palestine is not about hating Israelis or being anti-Semitic.

“I have friends that are Jewish. I have friends who are Israeli,” Kattom said. “I have nothing against them. It’s like saying you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Everyone has a difference in opinion. Do I hate any of them? No.”

He said they were showing that they do not want their tax money going to Israel.