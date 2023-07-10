PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s city council will talk about a potential switch to free parking throughout the downtown area.

The city currently pays $3,000,000 for parking decks but only makes $1,500,000 back, losing half of what they’re paying.



At-large Councilman John Kelly said he believes having free parking decks would benefit the city even if it means taking a monetary loss.

“We’ll have a lot more employment downtown, free parking in the decks is really related to employment downtown, investment downtown so it’s kind of two different phenomena that happen down there, both of which are very good,” said Kelly.

The city council will meet Tuesday at six at city hall to discuss the potential change.