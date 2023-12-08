PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Riverfront announced free access days to the general public on their Facebook.

On Dec. 10, every second Sunday at the Riverfront Museum will be free admission from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Access for All program sponsored by the Art Bridges Foundation.

In addition to art activities, planetarium shows, and guided tours, there will be a new exhibition called “FRESH: New Directions in Contemporary Art.”

More information about museum scheduling can be found here.