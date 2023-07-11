PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Families are gathering Tuesday at Glen Oak Park for fun and free school supplies.

According to a State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth press release, the annual One Peoria event offers both carnival fun and treats, as well as free school supplies and school physicals offered by Solvera Health.

“We’re less than a month away from the start of a new school year, and this event helps families pick up the supplies they need while giving children an opportunity to enjoy a classic fun fair setting,” the Peoria Democrat said. “I appreciate the support and donations from our community partners who want to help out families and not force parents to open up their wallet. Supplies are limited, so we’re encouraging families to arrive early.”

The free school supplies and backpacks will be given out, with priority to the first 200 children.

Event partners include The Peoria Park District, Elite Community Outreach, Peoria Friendship House, Art Inc., Black Business Alliance, YANI Collective, Center for Prevention and Abuse, MAY I Community Outreach, Product of the Project and Illinois Central College.