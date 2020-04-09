Free STEAM activity kits available for families in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Discovery Museum is distributing free STEAM activity kits for families in need to use during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter at home order.

The kits were made with support from State Farm’s annual grant for STEAM education. Each kit will include multiple playful steam activities and supplies.

Childrens Discovery Musuem Edication Manager Rachel Carpenter said they hope to provide families with fun and playfully science activitys.

“We want to support families and schools with fun and playful science activities that will supplement and support the current school curriculum,” Rachel said.

The 1,000 free kits will be distributed to families who reciving meal assistance from the Boys & Girls Club April 10, and again during Unit 5 meal services during the week of April 13.

More information about resources the Children’s Discovery Museum is offering during the Shelter at Home order can be found on their website.