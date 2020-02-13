Freezing pipes possible because of frigid temperatures, homeowners should check insurance policy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snow is falling and right around the corner are sub-zero temperatures, which means it’s time to check your insurance policy.

A new report shows that Illinois is rated number one in the U.S. for frozen pipes damage, with more than $45 million in damage claims.

Pipes can freeze when temperatures reach 20 degrees and if they burst, many homeowners are quick to file a complaint with their insurance company. Owner of Grimm Agency, Chad Grim said it is typical for companies, including Farmer’s Insurance Group to sell policies that don’t cover preventable damages.

“So they don’t cover the actual frozen or broken pipes. That’s not going to be covered. If there is water damage done because of that, that’s what the insurance will cover. Pipes, there are thing we can do to prevent that.” Chad Grim

Grim also said its best for homeowners to be prepared by letting the faucet drip overnight and keeping the thermostat above 55 degrees. When a pipe has a 1/8′- inch crack, it can spray more than 250 gallons water a day, causing floor, carpet and furniture damage.



“If you make a claim and it is denied even due to not having coverage it will still show up on your insurance report and could result in a raise in your premium when your policy renews,” he said.