freezing temperatures at annual Frozen Frenzy softball tournament

PEORIA, Ill. — With temps dropping to the single digits on Sunday most people stayed indoors bundled up on their couch.

But others laced up their cleats and hit the softball diamond to compete in the annual Frozen Frenzy Tournament.

16 teams from all over the midwest came to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex to compete in this year’s frozen frenzy tournament

“We have a good mix of teams in town locally like Peoria Sluggers and we also have teams traveling from Indiana, Wisconsin, and bordering states,” said Nick Gaa who is the baseball director at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

The two-day tournament is single elimination and Sunday was the seeding games.

“The winner will get a team plaque that they can hang up at their hitting areas and then each kid gets an individual award as well,” said Gaa.

Nathan Kiser, coach for Elite Black says his players have been working hard and are looking forward to bringing home the gold.

“Just playing and practicing as hard as they do over the years has been great to see them perform like they do when they do get on the field,” said Kiser. “We’ve been here a lot and we just love coming here, the facility is very clean and nice, it’s a very well run tournament.”

The championship game will be played on Monday.