French engineer cracks code on Mona Lisa painting

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — From Paris to Peoria. A French engineer visited the river city to unveil how he went beneath the surface of the famous painting, The Mona Lisa.

What once was a mystery is now clear to Pascall Cotte who spent his career solving an age-old question. Cotte cracked the code using high powered cameras that were used to scan the painting. The engineer explained the complex process from starting with the original and making a true digital copy.

He says countless hours were poured into his work and remembers the day his dreams came true.

“We work to do that, and we work all the night, and I finish at 8 o’clock in the morning. So, as I said to my wife, I spent the night with Mona Lisa,” said Pascall Cotte, engineer.

You can see different versions of the Mona Lisa at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

That exhibition is titled, Da Vinci, The Genius and runs through March 22nd.