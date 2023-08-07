CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — Old Galena Road and State Street in Chillicothe were blocked off Sunday due to excessive flooding of the roadway.

The water and sediment fill the creek, clogging the drainage way, and backing up from the Illinois River.

County engineer Amy McLaren said they’ve tried to clean out the drainage to no avail.

“It needs to be cleaned out, permanently. We asked many years ago for assistance with that and it wasn’t going to work at that time so we’re going to look again to see if we can establish those communications with the army corps to see if this is a project we can work with them on,” said McLaren.

The water has receded and old galena road has been re-opened to the public.