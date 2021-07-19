Fresh produce stands stay busy selling summer harvests

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh produce is for sale at stands across Central Illinois.

Meyer’s Produce in Manito is selling at five stands throughout the area, including one in Washington. It is in a parking lot along Route 24 near the Uftring Car Wash.

There’s a variety of fresh food from tomatoes to peaches and of course, sweet corn.

“People are so excited,” said Billie Cassidy, who runs the Washington stand. “I stand here all day and people come up and all day they say ‘I’m so glad to see you,’ when really I know they’re so glad to see the corn.”

Cassidy said the stand is busy all day long.

“They keep coming back. Here in Washington, I see my customers several times a week because they come back for the good stuff,” said Cassidy.

She said fruits and vegetables at the stand are homegrown and freshly picked.

“When you go the grocery store, you don’t know when it was picked, that’s my view. And sweet corn actually starts to lose some of its special-ness according to me after a few days, so I really like to eat it the day it was picked,” said Cassidy.

The Washington stand is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. There are also stands in Manito, Pekin, the Red Barn in Edwards, and Morton.