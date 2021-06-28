Fresh vegetables, produce available at East Bluff Community Center garden

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh vegetables and produce are available in Peoria’s East Bluff.

The community garden at the East Bluff Community Center is open and volunteers said people can stop by anytime and help themselves. There’s a variety of beans, tomatoes, squash, lettuce, and leafy greens. It’s an ongoing project, bringing resources to the area.

Community garden volunteer Martha Riley said it is a passion and one way to give back to her community.

“You can just pick it, go home, wash it and eat it,” said Riley. “You can sit back and enjoy thinking about this is something somebody else raised, or this is something I raised to help out somebody else. It’s good to just help.”

Community garden volunteer Nancy Long helped start the garden years ago and said she is motivated by the people who use it.

“I think it’s the joy of having that good food in the neighborhood and the pleasure that I see people get from coming out and picking,” said Long.

There is also a food pantry on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the East Bluff Community Center. It is open to people who live in the county at the Center at 512 Eats Kansas in Peoria.