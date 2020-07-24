Friday morning fire in Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to reports of smoke coming from a residence at 1301 S. Greenlawn Ave. Friday morning.

Upon arrival at 10:27 a.m., fire crews discovered smoke coming from the door and the eaves in the back of a single-story house. They entered the residence and were met with heavy smoke that impaired vision inside.

Firefighters said a large fire in the oven caused the heavy smoke, which they quickly extinguished. Other crews turned off the gas and electricity in the home to prevent further problems. They said the fire was contained to the stove.

Once investigated, the stove was found to have faulty controls, which started the fire.

The residents were not inside the home at the time of the fire. They were told they could re-enter the home shortly after the fire was put out. Gas and power were later returned to the home and no injuries were reported.

The damage from the incident was estimated to be $1,000.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.