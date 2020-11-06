Friday morning homicide has some neighbors concerned about violence in the area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police homicide investigation on West Corrington Ave. near Sheridan Avenue is raising concerns for some neighbors after a person was found dead in a car early Friday morning.

“It makes me really sad that somebody lost their life just a few feet from our house,” said neighbor Joy Geer.

Police said the person was found just after 7 this morning. The homicide is currently under investigation.

Neighbor Terry Shaw said he went to the store and saw what he thought was a neighbor talking to someone.

“I come back later, the police are setting up, I wasn’t sure what was going on, but you know once they put the tape out, you know it’s nothing good,” said Shaw.

Neighbor Joy Geer said it’s a shock and unusual for the area.

“It’s been a very safe neighborhood and a lot of us are outside visiting with neighbors a lot of the time and spending a lot of time outside,” said Geer.

Shaw said this is the second incident he’s seen in 24 hours.

“Yesterday I was witness to the shotting the happened, the gunshots fired down the street,” said Shaw.

A Peoria Police report confirms a shot spotter alert for six rounds near Sheridan and McClure Ave. on Thursday. Shaw said he’s concerned.

“To have two things like this within the same day is, you know it makes you think on what’s really happening around the neighborhood,” said Shaw.

Geer said she thinks it’s an isolated incident for the area.

“It still seems to be a really family-friendly neighborhood, so I’m not really worried about an uptick of violence,” said Geer.

A Peoria Police spokesperson said the person appeared to have one gunshot wound. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said an autopsy is being done today. The identity of the person is not being released until the family is notified.

