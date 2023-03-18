PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening in Peoria.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 9 p.m. Friday, officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of W. Thrush Avenue and a Shot Spotter alert totaling 24 rounds in that same area.

Not long after, police learned a vehicle was seen driving down W. Thrush Avenue with its occupants randomly firing gunshots. Multiple homes and vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

Officers then learned a private vehicle took an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds to a local hospital. His injuries are critical.

Police began investigating the scene of the shooting and found a discarded handgun. No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation continues.

Those with any information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.