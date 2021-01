PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The new year started with an ice storm that left hundreds without power. Unfortunately, that problem persisted overnight.

According to Ameren, more than 6,000 Illinois customers were without power Saturday morning. With the expected high temperature of the day to be 32, this could be a problem for many.

As of 11:25 a.m local power outage numbers were:

Peoria: 94

Peoria Heights: 55

Pekin: 684

Tremont: 15

Bartonville: 9

Bloomington: 1,069

Normal: 1,165

Washington: 64