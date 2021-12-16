Friendly-neighborhood “Spider-Man: No Way Home” makes debut in local theaters

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is bringing people out of the house to watch the movie on the big screen.

Morton Cinemas General Manager Kara Timmerman said it is not often for movies to pre-sell tickets, but for Spider-Man, it did.

“I know that we’ve already got 60 pre-sells for tonight, which we’re a smaller theater, so for us, that’s pretty good. We don’t typically get a lot of pre-sales, so I know that there’s going to be hundreds more that come through the door,” Timmerman said.

To ensure patrons’ safety, Morton Cinemas has a plan in place.

“We have it playing in multiple theaters to kind of spread people out. That way not everybody’s being cramped into one theater, so they’ve got multiple showtimes they can pick to come to,” said Timmerman.

Some people have not been back to the theater in years, and this is their first time back.

“I think Infinity War might be the last movie I saw in theaters, so it’s about a good time to start back at it,” said moviegoer Aidan Jenner.

Others said they think this will bring more people back to watching movies in person.

“I hope the movie theaters come back, and all the culture around it. I think it’s the best way to watch a movie, especially IMAX now,” said Rafal Czech, who saw “Spider-Man: No Way Home” the day it came out.

Just remember, no matter what, do not spoil the ending.