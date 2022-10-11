PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of friends and family of the man killed by Peoria Police gathered at the site he was killed on Tuesday to call for transparency from police and to celebrate his birthday.

Vincent Richmond was killed on Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in South Peoria. Peoria Police responded to a Shotspotter alert and encountered Richmond, who they say was armed, at the park. Details are unclear, but four police officers have been placed on administrative leave as a result of the deadly officer-involved shooting.

More than 40 of Richmond’s friends and family lit candles and released balloons on what would have been Richmond’s 60th birthday. One balloon was released for every decade of Richmond’s life.

Richmond’s sister Karen Smith said he was a nice person who loved everyone and was loved by his friends and family.

Tonya Venable, who attended the rally, knew Richmond from attending church and shopping at Kroger’s, where he worked for more than 20 years and was fondly nicknamed the “meat man.”

“Every time I’ve seen him, what a pleasant, pleasant man to encounter, each and every time… never seen him an aggressive way,” she said.

She said transparency from police is imperative.

“Figure out what really happened. Not sugar-coating and throwing stuff under the rug. Just put it all out there. Let the parents know, let the family know what really happened. Don’t nobody really know except him and the police,” she said.

Friends and family also signed a Dallas Cowboys jersey with happy birthday messages to Richmond, who was a huge fan of the team.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. They said, “no further information has been released to protect the integrity of the investigation.”