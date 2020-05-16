Friends and family hold surprise parade for newlyweds

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nick and Erin Robertson were surprised by a parade of friends and family driving by to celebrate their marriage.

The newlyweds got engaged in December last year. Nick Robertson said they wanted to keep their May 15 wedding date no matter what.

“Once the quarantine hit I said people could wear their hazmat suits if they want, or not show up I said we’re getting married May 15 whether they like it or not.” Nick Robertson said.

Nick and Erin Robertson held a small ceremony with their family and were excited afterward to see many of their friends and family who were unable to attend drive by and congratulate them. Erin Robertson called the parade amazing.

“We did not know anything about it, that was amazing, very amazing, so sweet,” Erin Robertson said.

The Newlyweds hope to hold a big celebration with all of their friends and family after the stay-at-home order ends.

