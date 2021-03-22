Friends, family fundraise for funeral expenses after Peoria woman found dead last week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of a Peoria woman who vanished in November is grieving after her body was found Friday, March 19.

Officers found 48-year-old Cosette Brown’s body in the Illinois River in Naples nearly four months later. Now, family and friends are raising money for her funeral.

Brown’s sister said the family is cooking meals for those who donate as a thank-you.

She said a funeral will give family members, including Brown’s mother, closure.

“I knew deep down in my heart that my sister would be found, it was just the timing of it. And it’s very important that she’s buried properly,” said Veronica Dinkins, sister of Cosette Brown.

Meals are available Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $12.50. On Wednesday, lunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can reach out to Lorraine at 309-210-8458 or Roni at 309-643-3170. Those interested can also donate through CashApp to $VeronicaBrown19.