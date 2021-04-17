Friends & family of Rica Rountree remember the young girl on what would have been her 11th birthday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, April 17, loved ones remembered Rica Rountree, a Bloomington girl who was killed in 2019, with a day of play.

It’s just two days after what would have been Rountree’s 11th birthday.

Family and friends celebrated her life at Franklin Park in Bloomington, where people could enjoy games, face painting, and live music.

Rica’s mother Anntoinetta Harper said she doesn’t want to remember the hurt her daughter went through, and instead is remembering the fun loving girl she was.

“Her life was amazing, it’s worth being celebrated. Her death was horrible, everybody knows all about that, but Rica liked to have fun, she had so many years of greatness left in her, I just want to do this to just, be open, show happiness,” said Harper.

She said she hopes to make this an annual event, and bring more children in the community together for a day of fun.