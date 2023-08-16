PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The head of Peoria Friendship House said on Wednesday that his organization is taking allegations that a former employee was in a sexual relationship with a minor “very seriously.”

Marcellus D. Sommerville, the organization’s president and CEO, said the organization was “aware of the allegations.”

“The individual subject to the investigation at issue is no longer employed at the Peoria Friendship House,” he said in a written statement. “However, because the matter is under investigation and that investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

The person is question is allegedly 22-year-old Jasmine Lamon who is charged with criminal sexual assault for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old boy in July, according to court records.

If convicted of the charge of criminal sexual assault, she faces up to 15 years in prison. The charge gives no further information but a search warrant, filed in Peoria County Circuit Court last month, reported that both Lamon and the boy worked at the Friendship House.

The warrant was to allow an officer to look through Lamon’s iPhone.

The affidavit, attached to the warrant, describes the Friendship House as her “former employer” and that two other minors told police that about the inappropriate relationship between the two. The boy, the affidavit states, admitted they were in a relationship but did not go into any type of physical activity.

When questioned by police, Lamon allegedly admitted the two had sex three times, according to the affidavit.

She has been released and will return to court for her arraignment on Aug. 17.