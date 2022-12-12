PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is once again giving away hams for the holidays to families in need in the Greater Peoria Area.

This yearly event is the Friendship House’s way to give back to the community, said a press release sent Monday.

“I can’t help but reflect on the excellent work that PFH is doing for the families in this community. The Ham Giveaway is another example of us being there for families in need to support,” CEO Marcellus Sommerville said. “I think of the quote, ‘Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you plant.’ Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is planting seeds that we hope to see grow for eternity.”

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Dec. 18 families will be able to receive one ham per household along with “all the fixings.” The event is first come, first served until the food is gone.

Individuals must bring an Illinois ID with them to receive a ham.

The Friendship House is located at 800 NE Madison Avenue in Peoria. For more information on the House and this event, visit their website.