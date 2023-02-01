BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The local King of the lemurs continues to do well in his new home at Miller Park Zoo.

According to a Miller Park press release, the King is still in quarantine but is starting to “shift”, or moving from one enclosure to another. Julian is becoming more and more interested in his keepers and activities.

“Julian is becoming increasingly trusting of his keepers, who interact with him several times a day while continuing to provide enrichment opportunities to keep him busy,” said Zoo director Jay Pratte. “These activities encourage ‘species-typical’, or lemur-like behaviors, such as foraging and social interaction.”

The Illinois Conservation Police continue to investigate and are in communication with Miller Park Zoo.

All the staff at the zoo say “Thank You” for their continued interest in Julian’s well-being.