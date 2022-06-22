(WMBD) — The invasive species flourishing in the Midwest’s waterways was an ecological nuisance until it got a PR agent.

“Asian Carp” has officially been rebranded and is now called “Copi,” according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

According to a release from the State of Illinois, the new name is to help change the public perception of the fish, which is not only good to eat, but apparently delicious.

The idea is to make the fish sound more appealing, so people will eat it and stop the invasive species from further damaging Lake Michigan and other waterways.

“Enjoying Copi in a restaurant or at home is one of the easiest things people can do to help protect our waterways and Lake Michigan,” John Goss, former White House invasive carp adviser, said in a statement. “As home to the largest continuous link between Lake Michigan and the Copi-filled Mississippi River system, Illinois has a unique responsibility in the battle to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. I’m proud of Illinois, its partners and other states for rising to this challenge.”

The name is short for “copious,” since the Copi population is thriving and overrunning the ecosystems it swims in.

The campaign is one way to curb the Copi population. More information can be found at choosecopi.com.

The website states the fish is “mild with a clean, light taste,” and contains Omega-3 fatty acids and low levels of mercury.

Public consumption of the fish can prevent the species from killing off other fish populations.

“Copi is a great name: Short, crisp and easy to say. What diner won’t be intrigued when they read Copi tacos or Copi burgers on a menu?” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. “It’s a tasty fish that’s easy to work with in the kitchen, and it plates beautifully. Every time we’ve offered samples during the Illinois State Fair, people have walked away floored by how delicious it is.”

Next time you go out to eat, consider choosing this freshwater fish as an entree and help restore ecological balance our waterways.