From Rushville to Princeville: Troutman continues walk to benefit St. Jude

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (Ill.) — Dean Troutman is back to finish his trek benefitting kids with cancer.

In July, the 90-year-old set off on the Troutman Trek to raise money for St. Jude, with an ambitious goal of walking 3,600 miles over the course of a year. But 24 days in, a medical evaluation for swollen ankles cut the walk short.

Now, Troutman is back with a clean bill of health, and embarking on a scaled back 13 day, 100 mile journey. He will begin walking in Rushville on Monday morning.

Troutman said he will walk about seven miles per day. The route will include stops at Rushville, Astoria, Sumnum, Duncan Mills, Lewiston, Cuba, Fiatt, Fairview, Rapatee, Yates City, Elmwood, Brimfield and end at his hometown, Princeville.

He has places to stay most nights, but for the few that haven’t filled up, Troutman said he will be just fine.

“It doesn’t really matter if I don’t have a place. There’s cornfields and weeds and timber. I can hide myself in my buggy and sleep out. I’ve done that many times. I’m not worried about a place,” he said.

Troutman said he was inspired by others to finish what he started.

“My granddaughter is the one who told me there’s people all over the country walking two million miles and trying to get enough miles to finish this trek. If people are doing that, I can at least walk another 100 miles, so I said I’ll do that,” he said.

