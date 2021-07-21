From shipping to style, why business owners are loving this new trend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Items once used to ship cargo are now being used to build restaurants, homes and other structures.

But why shipping containers?

“They’re cool, they’re sustainable they’re forever, basically to build something to build a destination out of it,” said Gulley.

A 2-story coffee joint made entirely from shipping containers is in the works in Hanna city. It’s an exciting experience for Ron Gulley, builder and part-owner of COFFEE CAN.

“I started doing some research into it and next thing you know we started out with 2 containers and then pretty soon it just got a little bigger than that haha,” said Gulley.

This won’t be his last project with the shipping containers.

“I think I’m going to continue this building, this is the first of many we’re going to build,” said Gulley.

COFFEE CAN is set to open in September.

It’s a similar story for Connected in Peoria. The restaurant introducing a new addition for customers to take advantage of right outside in the parking lot.

“This one is all outfitted with grills coolers stoves, sinks water mobility, so it’s fun, it’s called bowls, you know fajita bowls, pasta bowls,” said Frank Abdnour.

Abdnour said they just couldn’t beat the price and the mobility.

“They’re cheap they give them away, you know you can buy them for $100 bucks. It seems to be quite the trend now, you know, containers being transferred into food operations of some sort,” said Abdnour.

Connected hopes to have Bowl, open to serve people in August.