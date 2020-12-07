From stage to stream: Corn Stock Theatre keeping the arts going

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a time where going to the theater to watch a live performance is not an option, there are still opportunities to indulge in the arts for those who miss live plays.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” a live radio play directed by Anna Oxborrow, will stream via Broadway On Demand on Dec. 19.

Oxborrow said it’s important for the community to know during these tough times, the arts need your support now more than ever.

“There are theater groups that really need our help, and this is a way to actually still be able to bring live theater to people without them actually having to put themselves in big group massive settings,” said Oxborrow.

Chris Peterlin, who has multiple roles in the play, said part of the reason he wanted to be a part of the performance was to show a light at the end of the tunnel for those missing live performances.

“I wanted to give hope, not only to people like me that are used to spending their winters and their summers down at the tent, but also to the patrons who have to be missing the entertainment that we try to put on every year,” said Peterlin.

He said many people can relate to the main character George Bailey, who gets taken on a journey of what life would have been like had he not been born.

“A lot of people feel like they’ve lost hope, and that’s what this is about, this is about showing that no matter how bad it gets, you get to the very bottom where you wish you were never born, and then it shows you what life would have been like without you being there,” said Peterlin.

Oxborrow echoed his statement, adding she hopes those who stream the performance feel a sense of comfort.

“I just hope people watch, and I hope people are able to have that amazing spirit as they watch, meaning that Christmas spirit, that feeling of peace and comfort, and knowing that there’s a lot to hope for and there’s a lot to look forward to,” said Oxborrow.

You can find more information on how to stream the performance on the Corn Stock Theatre website.