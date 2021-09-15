Frontier Airlines suspends Las Vegas flights due to lack of demand

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Those in Central Illinois who want to fly to Las Vegas should book their tickets now, as Frontier Airlines will no longer offer flights to the location from Bloomington starting in October.

Frontier Airlines Spokesperson Zach Kramer said the airline chose to suspend the flight due to a lack of demand. The airline had its first flight out of Bloomington to Las Vegas on Aug. 12, just a couple of months after the original announcement.

The final flight from Bloomington to Las Vegas will be on Oct. 3.

