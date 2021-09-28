Frontier Airlines to add flight from Bloomington to Tampa Bay

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Frontier Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from Central Illinois Regional Airport (BMI) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) beginning this December.

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $49, if tickets are purchased before Oct. 3.

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a press release, “We

continue to look for new travel opportunities for Central Illinois residents, and with its sunny

year-round weather and endless activities, Tampa is a highly sought-after warm weather

destination as the temperatures turn colder in the north.”

The service is starting Dec. 17, and there will be flights to TPA two times a week.

For more information, click here.