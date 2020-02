MENDOTA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Indiana man was arrested in Mendota on sexual assault charges.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Patrick S. Flood was arrested at 18 N 42nd Road on Thursday.

Flood was wanted out of Indiana on charges related to the sexual assault of a female juvenile. He was also wanted on a LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear in court.

He was taken to LaSalle County Jail.