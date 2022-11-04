PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local veteran received quite the surprise this week in honor of Veterans Day next Friday.

Thursday morning, Peoria Heights Key Club students presented a gift to Air Force Veteran Scott Groenke at his Peoria home.

The previous week, the Key Club painted Groenke’s garage.

Groenke served in the late 1980s with the U.S. Air Force and is one of the multiple veterans that are being recognized by the Fuller Center for Housing in Peoria.

The Fuller Center for Housing focuses on helping low-income veterans with home repairs. Each year, the group honors eleven veterans for each day of November leading up to Veterans Day.

Groenke said he was honored and humbled to receive such a thoughtful gift.

“It was quite a surprise. It was really I wasn’t expecting this to happen, but I was really thankful that all the volunteers came out and helped me. And I feel very humbled,” said Groenke.

The students gifted him a hat, a gift card, and a plaque thanking him for his service.

If you’d like to nominate a veteran, visit the Fuller Center’s website.