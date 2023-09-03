FULTON COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Fulton County resident came out to Fulton County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon to listen to live music, shop from vendors and learn some history.

Kids had the chance to play in the inflatable bounce houses and grab a balloon animal from Doug the Balloon Man at the “The Unique Twist”.

Event organizer Laura Heppkessel said she’s thrilled to honor Fulton County in this unique celebration.

“We just really wanted to highlight the county’s history and offer an inexpensive day for families of our county and surrounding areas. We thought this was a great way to celebrate, let people enjoy themselves, good food and fun fellowship,” said Heppkessel.

John Spangler has been living in Fulton County his entire life. He said, when he found out the county was approaching its bicentennial, he wanted to get involved in any way possible.

“When I found out Fulton County was 200 years old or this year was the 200th anniversary it’s like ‘wow’ we got to do something and let everyone know that Fulton County has been an organized county for 200 years and that’s a big deal,” said Spangler.

He says he hopes that Fulton County will last another 200 years.