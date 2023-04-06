FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County is picking up the pieces after suffering through tornados in the area. The storms were spread throughout the Central Illinois region, but Fulton County was hit especially hard.

For Table Grove resident Molly Hiland, it was a harrowing experience.

“My kids were screaming, I was screaming, because I was frantically panicked too, and by the time it was all done, it was like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Hiland said.

Lewistown, another community in the county, suffered extensive damage to several homes and their local high school. Darren Winkler, the head track and field coach at Lewistown high school, discussed the damage to the football field and track.

“We lost our crow’s nest that we use for football and track, sound systems gone, ticket booth’s gone, we just built a brand new building to house all of our track equipment in, and nothing left but the concrete pad,” Winkler said.

In spite of the damage, the local community is rallying around each other.

“With small towns, it just seems like you’re more invested in each other I think, because you go through things like this, and watching everybody help everybody, watching how people have reached out to our track program, makes me very thankful and very happy to be where I’m at,” Winkler said.