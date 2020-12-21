Fulton County Coroner identifies 9-year-old girl who died in Sunday morning house fire

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim who died in a house fire Sunday morning.

Coroner Steve Hines said nine-year-old Adeline Walton died after a house fire on E Chestnut St. in Canton Sunday morning.

Preliminary results and an autopsy confirm Walton died of carbon monoxide intoxication after inhaling smoke and soot from the house fire. Hines said there is no evidence of other trauma involved in her death.

That fire also sent four people to the hospital and injured at least one firefighter.

Crews were called to E Chestnut St. shortly after 5:15 a.m.