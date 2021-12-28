Fulton County Crime Stoppers looking to identify suspects in recent burglary incidents

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify individuals in connection to two recent burglaries.

According to one Facebook post, a security camera caught one individual stealing items from GM-Mechanical on Dec. 12. The individual loaded items into a white Chevy truck, which was later located by Canton Police.

Crime Stoppers is also asking for help locating a man wanted for questioning in relation to a residential burglary that occurred Dec. 15 on Illinois Route 116 about three miles west of Farmington.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 309-647-3636 or 309-547-3939 to remain anonymous.

