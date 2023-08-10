LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County Crime Stoppers are offering to pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of people responsible for a recent homicide in Ipava.

“Please call (309) 547-3939 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Remember, Crime Stoppers) does not want your name, just your information,” the Facebook post states.

The sheriff’s office reposted the message with its number, (309) 547-2277.

On Aug. 5, 72-year-old Donald Danner was found dead at his home in the 11000 block of North County Highway 2.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called to the residence at approximately 2 p.m. and located a deceased man who was later identified as Danner by the Fulton County Coroner Austin Rhodes.

No further details have been released by the sheriff’s office including how Danner died.